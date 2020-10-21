GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $49.05 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

