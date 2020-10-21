Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $705.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 96,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 3,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 255.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

