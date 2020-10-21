Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GTN.A stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.