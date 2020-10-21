Green Plains Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

GPRE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million.

In other news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $64,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,267.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 529,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,816. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,415 shares of company stock worth $421,300. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Green Plains by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 176.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Green Plains by 262.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

