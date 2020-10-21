Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $23.54. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Griffon shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 263 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Griffon by 272.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $632.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

