Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Grin has a total market cap of $15.01 million and $3.73 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, LBank, Coinall and Hotbit. During the last week, Grin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000642 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 55,453,800 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, LBank, Bisq, TradeOgre, BitForex, KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

