Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.15.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.07 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

