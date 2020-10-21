Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin expects that the company will earn $6.60 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.84.

GPI opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $200,000.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

