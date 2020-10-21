Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.08). Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at $1,971,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

