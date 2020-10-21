GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.20 million, a P/E ratio of 900.45 and a beta of 2.32. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695 over the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

