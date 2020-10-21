GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Down to $100.73

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.73, but opened at $86.99. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 259,500 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 397.50 and a beta of -0.44.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,161 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 159.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 266,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,948,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

