Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.51. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 20,662 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

