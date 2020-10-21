Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.34. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 578,119 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

