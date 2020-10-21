Halliburton Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 42,478 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 22,356 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after acquiring an additional 730,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 280,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.