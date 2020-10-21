Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $30.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

