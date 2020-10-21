Halozyme Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,248% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

