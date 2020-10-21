Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of HWC opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

