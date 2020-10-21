Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for about 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after buying an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of HAS opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $122.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

