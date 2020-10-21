HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Up 16.5% in September

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,736. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,453 shares of company stock worth $357,957 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HBT Financial by 168.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 66.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $341.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.99.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

