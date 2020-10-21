Head-To-Head Analysis: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) versus SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ambarella and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 4 8 0 2.54 SuperCom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ambarella presently has a consensus price target of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. SuperCom has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 205.62%. Given SuperCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Ambarella.

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -20.67% -10.04% -8.61% SuperCom N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and SuperCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $228.73 million 8.57 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -42.60 SuperCom $21.88 million 0.57 -$15.74 million N/A N/A

SuperCom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella.

Summary

Ambarella beats SuperCom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, drones, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and Vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Further, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. The company serves healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation industries. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

