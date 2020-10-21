Head to Head Analysis: Flamemaster (OTCMKTS:FAME) versus CSW Industrials (OTCMKTS:CSWI)

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Flamemaster (OTCMKTS:FAME) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flamemaster has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CSW Industrials and Flamemaster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials 0 1 0 0 2.00 Flamemaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSW Industrials presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.17%. Given CSW Industrials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CSW Industrials is more favorable than Flamemaster.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSW Industrials and Flamemaster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials $385.87 million 3.28 $45.88 million N/A N/A Flamemaster N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CSW Industrials has higher revenue and earnings than Flamemaster.

Profitability

This table compares CSW Industrials and Flamemaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials 11.38% 16.09% 12.29% Flamemaster N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of CSW Industrials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CSW Industrials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Flamemaster shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSW Industrials beats Flamemaster on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers pipe thread sealants, fire stopping sealants and caulks, adhesives/solvent cements, lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. The company serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, Kopr Kote, KATS Coatings, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and Greco Aluminum Railings brands. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Flamemaster

Flamemaster Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the aerospace, defense, energy, and transportation industries. The company offers flame retardant coatings that are used in industrial applications to prevent the propagation of fire in electrical cables; and heat resistant coatings for protecting components and structural surfaces, such as the aluminum deck of a naval vessel. It also provides sealants for use in aerospace and marine applications; and epoxy bonding compounds for construction materials, epoxy joint sealers, and silicone thermal coatings and sealants. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Pacoima, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.