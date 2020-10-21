Head-To-Head Analysis: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fate Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 1 12 0 2.92 MeiraGTx 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.29, indicating a potential downside of 16.40%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.02%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -881.86% -38.64% -28.80% MeiraGTx -331.44% -30.69% -18.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 391.86 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -33.47 MeiraGTx $13.29 million 36.38 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -7.84

MeiraGTx has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Fate Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company's NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development also includes ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; FATE-NK100 for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; and FATE-NK100 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

