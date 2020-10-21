Head to Head Analysis: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & Qudian (NASDAQ:QD)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oportun Financial and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Qudian 3 4 0 0 1.57

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. Qudian has a consensus price target of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 185.07%. Given Qudian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qudian is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.65 $61.60 million $1.12 12.82 Qudian $1.27 billion 0.32 $468.89 million $1.57 0.88

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80% Qudian 12.87% 2.25% 1.53%

Summary

Qudian beats Oportun Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referrals. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

