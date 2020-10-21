Head-To-Head Comparison: Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) & Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

84.7% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simon Property Group and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.76 billion 3.59 $2.10 billion $12.04 5.36 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 5.03 $383.55 million $1.66 11.37

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 32.88% 65.60% 5.25% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Simon Property Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simon Property Group and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 1 10 4 0 2.20 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $84.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties, 15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.