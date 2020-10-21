Head-To-Head Contrast: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) versus MALAGA FINL COR/SH (NASDAQ:MLGF)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and MALAGA FINL COR/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $117.03 million 2.46 $49.85 million $1.20 11.11 MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A $15.39 million N/A N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and MALAGA FINL COR/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 MALAGA FINL COR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and MALAGA FINL COR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 16.94% 5.65% 0.68% MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MALAGA FINL COR/SH has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats MALAGA FINL COR/SH on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MALAGA FINL COR/SH

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides business loans and lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, term loans, lease and loan consolidation, equity lines of credit, small business administration loans, and special and income property loans, as well as personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers real estate loans comprising residential, construction, commercial, and apartment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. Further, it provides U.S. savings bond redemption, coupon redemption, wire and telephone transfer, online and mobile banking, bill payer, e-statement, direct deposits, and ATM and VISA debit cards, as well as safe deposit boxes, notary, medallion signature guarantee, trust deed note collection, night depository, bank by mail, and photocopying services. As of April 17, 2018, the company operated six offices in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

