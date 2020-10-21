Head-To-Head Contrast: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Deep Yellow (NASDAQ:DYLLF)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Deep Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 2.87 $30.58 million $1.61 6.03 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital -3.15% 12.25% 5.30% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Deep Yellow on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in Reptile project, which covers an area of 1,131 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 253 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company is based in Subiaco, Australia.

