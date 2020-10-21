Head-To-Head Review: Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) & Atlantic Power (OTCMKTS:AT)

Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) and Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Environmental Power and Atlantic Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Power $281.60 million 0.64 -$42.60 million $0.11 18.45

Environmental Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantic Power.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Power and Atlantic Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Power -9.36% -28.80% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Atlantic Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Atlantic Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Environmental Power and Atlantic Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlantic Power has a consensus price target of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Atlantic Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Power is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Risk and Volatility

Environmental Power has a beta of 4.48, suggesting that its share price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Power has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic Power beats Environmental Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements. The company was founded on June 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, MA.

