Head-To-Head Survey: Slack Technologies (WORK) and The Competition

Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Slack Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slack Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million -$571.06 million -20.22 Slack Technologies Competitors $1.94 billion $392.48 million 1.28

Slack Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Slack Technologies Competitors -40.31% -6,721.07% -5.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Slack Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 3 5 13 0 2.48 Slack Technologies Competitors 2658 11509 20120 1079 2.55

Slack Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $32.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies’ peers have a beta of -6.03, meaning that their average stock price is 703% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Slack Technologies peers beat Slack Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

