Head to Head Survey: Unitil (NYSE:UTL) vs. Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Unitil and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil 0 3 1 0 2.25 Exelon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unitil presently has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.12%. Exelon has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. Given Unitil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unitil is more favorable than Exelon.

Dividends

Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Unitil pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unitil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Unitil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unitil and Exelon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil $438.20 million 1.35 $44.20 million $2.31 17.02 Exelon $34.44 billion 1.20 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.22

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Unitil. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Unitil has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Unitil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Unitil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unitil and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil 7.69% 8.42% 2.35% Exelon 7.94% 8.94% 2.48%

Summary

Exelon beats Unitil on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

