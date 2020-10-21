HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSTM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,959. HealthStream has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $668.74 million, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

