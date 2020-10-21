Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CL King upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

HELE stock opened at $198.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $213.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total value of $82,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,981,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

