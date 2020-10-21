HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.