HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Receives €53.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.81 ($63.31).

HFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

Shares of HFG opened at €52.35 ($61.59) on Friday. HelloFresh SE has a 1 year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 1 year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.