Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) and Stratus Properties (OTCMKTS:STRS) Financial Comparison

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) and Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Stratus Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stratus Properties and Henderson Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Henderson Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and Henderson Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties N/A -6.74% -1.62% Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Stratus Properties has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stratus Properties and Henderson Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $30.00 million 6.23 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.73 $7.91 million N/A N/A

Henderson Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Stratus Properties.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use properties; and residences in multi-family apartment complexes. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Henderson Investment Company Profile

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

