Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Shares Gap Down to $879.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $879.00, but opened at $846.00. Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $870.78, with a volume of 5,869 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $68.64 million and a PE ratio of 879.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 867.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 796.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3,300.00%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

