Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Update

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 214.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after buying an additional 274,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

