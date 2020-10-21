Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.95% from the stock’s previous close.

HCCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

HCCI opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.46 million, a P/E ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

