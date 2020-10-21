Heritage Global Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Heritage Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Heritage Global’s FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HGBL opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 32,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $61,677.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,130.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 27,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,536.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,577.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 944,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,116 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

