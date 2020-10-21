Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $961.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $884.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $822.13. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $546.74 and a 52 week high of $961.10.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

