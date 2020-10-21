Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $961.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $884.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $822.13. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $546.74 and a 52 week high of $961.10.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.