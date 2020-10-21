Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Hershey stock opened at $146.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.98.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Motco lifted its stake in Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

