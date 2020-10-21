Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HXL opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. CSFB downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

