Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HXL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

