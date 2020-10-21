Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE HIW opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 396,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 219,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.