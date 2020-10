Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) and China Power Equipment (NASDAQ:CPQQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Power Equipment and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies 15.77% 8.21% 6.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Power Equipment and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies $503.33 million 1.47 $79.40 million $1.31 9.31

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than China Power Equipment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Power Equipment and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.45, suggesting a potential upside of 67.76%. Given Hollysys Automation Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hollysys Automation Technologies is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Risk & Volatility

China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats China Power Equipment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Power Equipment Company Profile

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; and supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform. Further, it offers research and development services; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

