Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,109,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,327,335,000 after acquiring an additional 214,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.73 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

