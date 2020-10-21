HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £146.76 in Stock

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider David Bower purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($15.98) per share, with a total value of £146.76 ($191.74).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, David Bower purchased 11 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.25) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($189.70).

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,187 ($15.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,250.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,322.50 ($17.28).

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

