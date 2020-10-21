Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 247.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 502,715 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.