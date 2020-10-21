HorusPay (HORUS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $176,539.02 and $18.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00238381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00084515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01316916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00144817 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.