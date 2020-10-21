Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Shares Up 1.3%

Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hull Tactical US ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) by 130.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.33% of Hull Tactical US ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

