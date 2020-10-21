Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.87 ($12.79).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

